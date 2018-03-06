Ikram-ud-Din Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Sajid Memorial Club beat Ideal Cricket Club by 7 wickets in the 8th Ikram-ud-Din Memorial Cricket Tournament played in Township ground.Scores: Ideal Cricket Club 164. (Fazal 34, Aniq 30, Sajid 27, Farhan 3/11). Sajid Memorial Club 166. (Abdul Manan 55, Khasta Khan 32, Sajid 2/35).
