Tue March 06, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2018

Ikram-ud-Din Cricket

LAHORE: Sajid Memorial Club beat Ideal Cricket Club by 7 wickets in the 8th Ikram-ud-Din Memorial Cricket Tournament played in Township ground.Scores: Ideal Cricket Club 164. (Fazal 34, Aniq 30, Sajid 27, Farhan 3/11). Sajid Memorial Club 166. (Abdul Manan 55, Khasta Khan 32, Sajid 2/35).

