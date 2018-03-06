Railways Inter-Dept Cricket Championship

LAHORE: State Bank beat Ahmad Glass by 8-wickets in the Railways Inter-Departmental Cricket Championship match played here at Railway Stadium on Monday.

State Bank took 9 points from this win. Ahmad Glass 124 all out after 53.3 overs. Ali Raza 36, Wahad-ur-Rehman 20 and Mirwaiz Khan 18. M Naveed 5/29 and Nazar Hussain 4/56. State Bank 202 all out after 53 overs. Mukhtar Ahmad 53, Rizwan Hussain 42 and Israr Ullah 29. Salman Ahmad 5/26, Mir Wise Khan 2/50 and Aftab Azwar 2/66. State Bank first inning leads 78 runs. Ahmad Glass second innings 103 all out 42.1 over Ali Raza 39. Israr Ullah 5/21 and Danial Rajpoot 2/30. State Bank 28/2 after 4.5 overs. Farhan Khan 15 runs.