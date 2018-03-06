Weightlifting title goes to Amin Club

LAHORE: Ch Amin Weightlifting Club of Gujranwala was crowned the winner of National Inter-Club Weightlifting Championships 2018 with 73 points. Rashid Nadeem Butt, Manager of Ch Amin Club received the winner’s trophy along with cash prize from chief guest Hafiz Salman Butt.

Islamia Sports Club Gujranwala got runners up trophy with 56 points. Over 100 weightlifters from 14 PWLF affiliated clubs of the country took part in this biggest national event held under the auspices of Pakistan Weightlifting Federation. With the courtesy of IWF Category-1 Referee Khalid Mahmoon Khan, who brought IWF Competition program from Spain and was used during these three day’s competitions, gave this championship an international standard. Commonwealth Games 2018 participant in +105kg Nooh Dastgir Butt also lifted weight as guest lifter in +105 kg competitions and lifted a huge 175 in Snatch & 230kg in clean + jerk with a huge total of 405kg which is a great improvement in his total for Pakistan. —Correspondent