Tue March 06, 2018
Sports

AFP
March 6, 2018

Mickelson ends title drought

MEXICO CITY: Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson seized his first title in nearly five years on Sunday as he edged Justin Thomas in a playoff to win the WGC Mexico Championship.Mickelson, who hadn’t won since his victory at the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013, parred the first playoff hole, the par-three 17th at Club de Golf Chapultepec, where Thomas missed the green and was unable to get up and down for par.

