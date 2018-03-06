National Open Polo from today

LAHORE: The country’s most prestigious polo tournament, the National Open Polo Championship for the Quaid-i-Azam Gold Cup 2018 will saddle into action from Tuesday here at the Lahore Polo Club ground and its final will played on March 18. President LPC Irfan Ali Hyder informed media that each team will play each other in this two week long activity. He said that a total of 23 matches will be played with 21 being the league games.

On the opening day three matches will be played and the matches will start at 1 pm. In the opening match Diamond Paints will take on Master Paints/Rizvis, the second match will be between Newage/ Master Paints Black and Barry’s.