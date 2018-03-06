US down Argentina

LOS ANGELES: The United States won the Las Vegas Sevens Sunday, their first victory on home soil and just their second title ever in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Danny Barret scored two tries and Perry Baker and Carlin Isles had one apiece at the Eagles routed Argentina 28-0 in a final few expected. The hosts had ousted Fiji 19-7 in the semi-finals, as Argentina stunned defending champions and current series leaders South Africa 12-10 with a late Renzo Barbier try and conversion by Gaston Revol.The United States had reached three straight Vegas semi-finals but had never before been able to break through for a championship chance.