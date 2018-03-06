Karachi will host PSL-3 final, insists Sethi

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi is showing no flexibility in the holding of the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has directed the officials to complete the work at the National Cricket Stadium so that Karachi could feel the grip of cricket.

Sethi said this in response to being asked repeatedly by reporters about the final being held in the city of lights. “The final will be held in Karachi and nowhere else,” Sethi said in an informal conversation with reporters as he arrived at the National Stadium.

Sethi also praised teams which were working on the renovation of the National Stadium. “Most of the work is complete. Small things which are in the testing phase are 95 per cent complete. I will return on March 15 and 100 per cent of targeted work will be complete.”

Group stage PSL matches are being played in Dubai and Sharjah and the knockout stage matches will be played in Lahore, with the final expected to take place in Karachi on March 25. The police have issued a security notification for the final which states that all businesses and offices located on Shahrah-e-Faisal and Karsaz Road which are within the jurisdiction of Bahadrabad Police Station will remain closed from 6am on March 25 till 6am on March 26. The tickets for the final of Pakistan Super League 2018 will go on sale from March 15. Sethi said that said that the cost of the tickets will be from between Rs. 1000 to Rs. 12000. He said that the foreign players playing the league are satisfied with the arrangements being made for the final.

“The PSL 2018 final will be played in Karachi and the National Stadium has been prepared with a lot of effort,” Sethi said.The PCB Chairperson said that the renovation work of the stadium will be completed by March 15. “The development progress – which would take two years to complete – is being completed in four months,” Sethi added. He said that the report of the security company “was very good”.