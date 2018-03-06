WI confirmed to tour Pakistan next month

ISLAMABAD: All doubts over the West Indies tour to Pakistan have been cleared as the team from Caribbean Islands is to play three-match T20 series in the first week of April at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official confirmed to The News that West Indies were set to play three-match T20 series in Pakistan this April.“Though the tour was never in doubt, there were some formalities to be finalized. West Indies are to play matches against Pakistan on April 1, 2 and 4 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The team is arriving late March to figure in the series,” the official said.

West Indies were scheduled to visit Pakistan in November 2017 for the series but due to heavy fog that engulfed major cities of Punjab including Lahore, the series was postponed.West Indies now has agreed to tour Pakistan late March following renewed efforts from the PCB to finalise the three-match series.

“West Indies are to play three T20 matches against Pakistan in April. The dates of the series to be played at Gaddafi Stadium are April 1, 2 and 4. The series would be played at the completion of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season three. The West Indies Cricket Board has agreed to tour on the fresh schedule and is part of their commitment that they made a few months back,” a PCB official when contacted said.

He said that West Indies Board were even agreed to send the team to Pakistan late November 2017 but organizing matches in thick fog during evening was almost impossible. “That was the very reason we at that time decided to postpone the series for next available dates,” the official said.

It has also been learnt that the two cricketing board got agreed on a return of Pakistan. “There is a good chance that both team play a return series in West Indies or in USA late summer. That is a possibility. Pakistan is very much open to that and if we succeed finalizing some formalities, Pakistan may travel to USA to play series,” he said.