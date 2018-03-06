Tue March 06, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2018

Gilani for disqualification of those speaking against army, judiciary

MULTAN: Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Monday demanded disqualification of those speaking against judiciary and army as the constitution does not allow elected representatives to speak or criticise judiciary. Talking to media men while inaugurating the fifth Seraiki Ajrak Festival at Multan Arts Council, he said the next general elections would be held according to the schedule. He said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would soon visit south Punjab, including Multan.

