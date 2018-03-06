Drugstores go on strike

LAHORE: Drugstores across Punjab went on a one-day shutdown strike over Punjab government’s failure to pass the promised Drugs Act 2017. On the call for the strike by the Pharma Manufacturers Association and Distributors Association, Lahore’s medical stores went on a partial strike, while Pakistan Chemist and Retailers Association and Young Pharmacists Association didn’t support it. In other districts of Punjab, representatives of the pharmaceutical industry claimed that strike was successful up to 70 percent. The protesters have now called off their strike until March 9. According to a source, pharmaceuticals and Lohari medicine market was partially shut down but medical stores adjacent to government hospitals remained open. They also protested in front of the Lahore Press Club. The protesters chanted slogans against the government. On the other hand, Drug Lawyer’s Forum, Young Pharmacist Association and Pakistan Drug Retailer Association said that they did not support the strike. Meanwhile, Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Khwaja Imran Nazir said, “I am thankful to chemists because they rejected the strike."