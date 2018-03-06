‘Abductor’ commits suicide

OKARA: An alleged abductor committed suicide due to the fear of village Panchayat on Monday.

Amir Mushtaq of Old Market, Pattoki, had allegeldy abducted Iram Bibi, mother four children, from Chunian. The couple had settled in village 50/2L near Okara. Her family traced their whereabouts and approached a Panchayat to take back the woman. When Amir came to know about the arrival of Panchayat, he shot himself dead. Sadr police handed over the body to the victim’s heirs after autopsy.

Man killed, five injured in ACCIDENT: A man was killed and five others injured when a bus collided with a tractor trolley at GT Road on Monday. The accident was occurred near Kissan bus stop. The bus was going to Lahore. Yusuf of Chakwal died on the spot while five others were injured. They were rushed to the hospital by Rescue-1122. Police have registered a case.

DRUG PEDDLERS HELD: A huge quantity of narcotics was recovered from drug peddlers here on Monday.

Police raided Guddar Malana village and arrested accused M Sarwar with 1 kg and 320 gram charas, accused Tariq of Bhela Gulab Singh village with 52 litre liquor and accused Syed Akhtar Ali Shah of Hujra Shah Maqeem with 45 litre liquor The police also unearthed a brewery and arrested accused M Yunus with 33 litre liquor and accused M Imtiaz of Chak 24/2R with 30 litre liquor. Cases are registered against the accused accordingly.

PETS STOLEN: A man was deprived of pets worth Rs 600,000. M Ahmad of Nawankot of Depalpur was deprived of hens and pigeons worth Rs 600,000 by accused Mian Khan, Nasrullah and their accomplices.