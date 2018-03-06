Surrendered UK citizenship before joining Pakistan politics: Sarwar

By News desk

LAHORE: Newly-elected senator from PTI Chaudhry Sarwar on Monday said he was no more a British citizen as he had surrendered the UK nationality before joining politics in Pakistan.

Presenting certificate of surrendering UK nationality, Sawar, also a former British MP, stated the reports pertaining to his previous citizenship were not true.

Sarwar brought forth proof of withdrawal of British nationality and the letter of UK Visas and Immigration [UK Border Agency] regarding his dual nationality.

As per the details provided to media, Sarwar applied for withdrawal of British nationality on July 2, 2013 before the UK border agency, while agency confirmed his request on July 18, 2013.

The notification of UK Visas and Immigration has also been released to media.

Separately, Sarwar, addressing a lunch hosted by Waleed Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, and Sheikh Imtiaz in his honour, said the real narrative of the PML-N was protection of corruption, bad governance and money laundering. “The PML-N has become threat to democracy, Constitution and rule of law in country,” he said.

Similarly, PML-N’s Senator-elect Sadia Abbasi, in her reaction to the Supreme Court orders, said she did not hold dual nationality.

In this connection, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, in a series of tweets, said Abbasi had surrendered her US citizenship before submitting nomination papers for the Senate elections.

About the other two senators-elect of his party – Haroon Akhtar and Nuzhat Sadiq, he said Haroon surrendered his Canadian nationality way back in 2011.

He also posted pictures of the documents issued by the US embassy in Islamabad, which show that Nuzhat had surrendered her United States citizenship in 2012.