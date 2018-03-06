Replies sought in officers’ strike case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Monday directed federal and provincial governments to submit replies to a petition against pen-down strike observed by the officers of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) to protest against arrest of their colleague and former head of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Khan Cheema in a housing scheme scam.Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Humayun Faiz Rasool through Advocate Azhar Siddique.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that Punjab Civil Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1966 did not permit civil servants to form any union, however, the PAS officers had not been only running their association but also using the forum to pressurise constitutional institutions.

He said rules did not allow any civil servant to protest against the state or its constitutional bodies like the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The lawyer pleaded that the loyalty to state was basic duty of every citizen, however, the respondent officers stood disloyal under Article 5 of the Constitution by their act of protesting against the constitutional institutions.

He contended that the rules did not allow civil servants to close their offices in terms of a protest. He pleaded that the PAS officers violated Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1952, which did not allow them to leave their workplace for a protest or agitation.

He asked the court to declare the pen-down strike of the PAS officers illegal and order the government to not intervene in the affairs of the NAB. He asked the court to order disciplinary action against additional chief secretary Punjab Umar Rasool and others who joined protests and closed their offices.

After hearing arguments of petitioner’s counsel, the court issued notices to government authorities for April 5.