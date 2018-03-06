Naqeebullah murder case: SC gives ISI, MI time to furnish report on Rao Anwar

Our correspondent By

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday granted one-week time to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence (MI) to furnish their reports on the steps taken for tracing out suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar, the main accused in the Naqeebullah Mehsud extra-judicial killing case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard a suo motu case on the murder of 27-year-old Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was killed, allegedly by Malir SSP Rao Anwar and his team in a fake ‘encounter’ on January 17, 2018 in Karachi.

The court after accepting the request of Defence Ministry, granted one-week time to ISI and MI to furnish their reports, besides directing the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit their fresh reports on the matter within a week.

Similarly, the Frontier Corps (FC) was directed to submit report on the tracing out of Rao Anwar, observing if no report is furnished, the relevant official of the FC will be held responsible.

Earlier, the IB presented its report before the court, whereas State Bank of Pakistan official informed the court that all bank accounts of Rao Anwar had been frozen.

During the course of hearing, the chief justice asked why ISI and MI did not submit their reports over the whereabouts of Rao Anwar, despite various court orders. Later, a senior joint secretary of the Defence Ministry requested the court to allow a week more time to both the agencies for submitting comprehensive reports, which the court allowed. The court was informed that FIA will submit its report over Rao Anwar today (Tuesday). The chief justice asked the Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khawaja whether there was any progress or success in the matter of Rao Anwar’s whereabouts.

AD Khawaja however, could not give any progress but submitted that a DSP, allegedly involved in Naqeebullah’s murder, had been arrested.

The chief justice however, recalled that the court had provided him assistance of all the security agencies, why the police chief still failed to trace out Anwar Rao.

Khawaja then submitted that all the security agencies were requested to help in tracing out the accused police officer. He said there was no progress about the WhatsApp calls of Rao Anwar. He said IB had given its report, however there was nothing new in it. He said the reports of ISI and MI over the matter were awaited.

Waqar Rana, Additional Attorney General told the court that IB in its report had stated that its deputy director in Sindh was in contact with the investigation team formed by the Sindh police to probe Naqeebullah murder case.

The law officer further submitted that IB had carried out a forensic examination of the phone calls made by Rao Anwar. The chief justice, however, dismissed the report saying that it did not mention anything substantial.