Man hit to death

LAHORE: A 65-year-old man was hit to death by a speeding vehicle in the Lorri Adda police limits on Monday. The victim yet to be identified was trying to cross road when a speeding vehicle hit him from behind. As a result, he received multiple injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police have been searching for the victim’s family and trying to trace out accused driver who fled the scene. Police removed the body to morgue.

FIRE: A fire erupted at the godown of toys in Akbari Gate under mysterious circumstances and reduced toys worth lakhs of rupees to ashes.The fire later spread to the entire building. Rescue 1122 Fire Service reached the scene and controlled the fire. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported.