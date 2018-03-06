Wapda chairman briefs PM on power sector situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday chaired a meeting on issues related to power sector and net hydel profits at Prime Minister’s Office. The meeting was attended by Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Finance Adviser Miftah Ismail, SAPM Barrister Zafarullah Khan, federal secretaries of concerned divisions and senior officials. Chairman Wapda briefed PM about the updated satiation vis-à-vis payments made so far to Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa against net hydel profit claims. It was informed that Wapda has met all its NHP obligations even when it has not received the funds from Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) after determination by Nepra. The PM directed that factual position be presented before the Council of Common Interests during its next meeting. The chairman Wapda also briefed the meeting on additional power which would be added to the national grid during the coming months from various hydel power projects including Tarbela-IV, Neelum-Jhelum and Golen Gol. He further briefed on demand and supply situation and the power generation projections from March till October 2018. The PM directed Power Division to brief the Federal Cabinet on current and anticipated power situation in its next meeting. He also directed the Minister for Power to personally visit and take provinces on-board for taking effective measures for reducing electricity losses and improving recovery situation of power dues. Later, the PM left for Nepal for two days official visit.