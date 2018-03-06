Youth kills self after being scolded by father

LAHORE: An 18-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself with a fan, after his father admonished him for not paying attention to studies, in the Badami Bagh police limits Monday.

The victim has been identified as Nauman, son of Amjad, a resident of Muslim Park. Police said he was facing failure in Matric exams for the last couple of years on which his parents used to scold him. On the day of the incident, he got dejected and committed suicide. Police removed the body to morgue and later handed over to the family. Meanwhile, a 22-year-old woman committed suicide by opening fire on her temple in the Sundar police limits Monday. The victim has been identified as Shama Parveen. She worked as a maid at the home of one Zaheer Butt, a resident of Babar Block, Bahria Town. Police removed the body to morgue and registered a case under murder offence on the complaint of the victim’s father.