3 PML-N senators-elect have already renounced dual nationality

ISLAMABAD: Senators-elect Sadia Khaqan Abbasi and Nuzhat Sadiq of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have surrendered their US nationality before submitting their nomination papers for the election of Senate.

Sadia Abbasi, who is sister of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, did it before filing of her papers last month, while Nuzhat Sadiq, who is also sitting member of Senate, did the same six years ago when she filed the nomination papers way back in 2012. Likewise, Senator-elect of the PML-N Haroon Akhtar Khan is also not a dual national, since he gave up his Canadian nationality way back in 2011. He is currently Special Assistant to the PM on Revenue with the status of federal minister. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scrutinised his documents before allowing him to contest the election and for the reason there is nothing improper in his nomination and election.

In an exclusive chat with The News on Monday, Sadia Abbasi said the day she received the information of awarding ticket for Senate, she went to the US embassy on the instructions of the PML-N leadership and submitted application for immediate renunciation of her American nationality that she had earlier for the sake of her children studying in that country.

Sadia Abbasi said that upon payment of due fee and upon receiving certificate pertaining to revocation of the US nationality, she rushed to Lahore for filing of the nomination papers since it was the last day for filing of the papers. She said that her nomination papers were challenged by the PTI candidate during the scrutiny, but the returning officer rejected the objections. Later on the similar ground, the papers’ acceptance was challenged before the election tribunal consisting of the Lahore High Court’s honourable judge, but the plea was dismissed.

Sadia Abbasi said she was astonished to hear Monday evening that the honourable chief justice of the country has on hearsay took a suo motu notice and halted the issuance of her notification. Sadia Abbasi, who is in her own right a distinguished lawyer being Barrister-at-Law, has been approached by dozens of lawyers to accompany her while appearing before the apex court on Thursday. She has thanked them and asked to show restraint. Sadia Abbasi said that she could be contesting for the slot of chairperson of the Senate. Had she made up her mind for the election of the top post of the House, such orders which could hamper her ability to contest the same with full vigour. She has maintained that she would contest on 8th of March (Thursday) before the honourable court but she could approach the apex court with relevant documents today (Tuesday) with the plea for withdrawing the order of issuance of notification earlier.

Meanwhile, sources in the Secretariat of the Chairman told The News that sitting Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, who is completing her term of six years on Sunday next and she has been elected again for another term of six years, surrendered her US nationality in 2012 before filing her nomination papers. She will also appear before the court on Thursday.