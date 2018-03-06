Senate body deplores Nadra ‘discrimination’ against Pakhtuns

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A Rehman Malik on Monday has taken serious notice of the matter wherein Nadra has instructed its staff in writing to “send Pashto speaking towards help desk for proper interview before token issuance” terming it derogatory and highly condemnable.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior was held under its chairman Senator A Rehman Malik here at the Parliament House and was attended among others by Senator Javed Abbasi, Senator Shahi Syed, Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini and Senator Seher Kamran. Secretary Interior, Inspector General of Police Islamabad, DIG Security Islamabad and officials from Ministry of Law and others also attended and brief the meeting.

Senator Shahi Syed took up the issue of issuance of instructions by Nadra to its staff wherein they are directed to send Pashtoo speaking towards help desk for proper interview before token issuance.

Terming it highly condemnable and derogatory, Senate Standing Committee Chairman Senator A Rehman Malik directed secretary interior to investigate into it, take back the instructions immediately and also directed Nadra chairman to appear before the committee and explain as to why such instructions were being passed.

He said, "We all are equal and respectable citizens of the state of Pakistan and no such discrimination based on language, color, creed, cast or any other would be tolerable." Senator Shahi Syed expressed grave concerns over the issuance of such instructions and said the move had hurt the feelings of Pashtoon.

Senator A Rehman Malik said that suspected applicant could be from any province so there was no logic in mentioning ‘Pakhtuns” in particular.

Rehman Malik asked the Islamabad Police to brief the committee on the achievements of the Islamabad Police for the last two years and also capacity building resources including pending request of police in enhancing the capacity building with finance or interior ministries.

Inspector General Police Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Taimori and DIG Security Waqar Chohan briefed the committee about the achievement for which the chairman appreciated Islamabad Police.

Senator A Rehman Malik said that Islamabad being the capital of the country needs to be made fully protected and free of drugs and riots. He said it gives a bad name to the country when mobs or political parties besieged the capitals therefore every kind of protest and political gatherings should be restricted to a particular place. He said in this regard if legislation is required, this committee will move in the House.

Rehman Malik directed the IG police Islamabad that police must show zero tolerance for drug smugglers particularly those who are supplying drugs to the educational institutions.

He said the committee had earlier taken a very serious notice of the drugs in educational institutions resultantly operations were conducted in different institutions of the capital. He also directed the Police and Ministry of Interior to form a team comprising of school staff, ministry and police for narcotics control in the educational institutions.

The committee recommends stringent punishment for criminals supplying drugs in educational institutions, said Senator A. Rehman Malik.

The Chairman Committee recommended clinical tests for the drugs of the students in different educational institutions at least once a year, and directed the Ministry of Interior for arrangement in collaboration with the administration of schools, colleges and universities.

The Committee considered and discussed different bills in detail however “The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Protection of Rights of Transgender Persons Bill 2017 moved by Senator Rubina Khalid was withdrawn by the mover and was disposed off.

The Committee also considered “The Islamabad Capital Territory (Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans) Bill, 2017” moved by Senator Sirajul Haq. With the consent of the mover, the bill was referred to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII); the Bill was deferred and forwarded for next keeping considering the importance of the Bill.

The FC Balochistan submitted a detailed report on Gharang Check Post of FC in Balochistan due to which long queues of vehicles is a daily routine causing great problem to the people of the areas”. The issue was moved by Senator Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah and the committee was satisfied by the briefing of FC as the road was extended and the trouble of the people was minimized after the issue taken by the committee.

The matter was disposed off and the Chairman Senate Committee on Interior Senator appreciated the FC Balochistan for addressing the public’s issue.

The Committee also recommended amendments in the Blue book for the purpose of tightening security in the capital.

The Committee was concerned to know that the ‘compensation money for the martyrs of Islamabad Police’ is much less than the money for the martyrs of Punjab police.

Rehman Malik directed the Ministry of Interior to enhance the package and compensation money for Islamabad Police’s martyrs and directed that compensation for Shuhada families of police should be equal across the country. The committee decided to move a private bill in the House seeking ‘same and equal’ package for martyrs of police across the country.

The committee recommended and directed the Secretary Interior to acquire land of 50 kanal for Islamabad Jail and a Training College from Capital Development Authority. Rehman Malik recommended special grant for Islamabad police to meet their basic requirements in terms of equipment and others. Islamabad Police seek recommendation of APC vehicles which the ICT Police is lacking.

The chairman of the committee also directed the concerned to move a resolution in the House seeking requirements of Islamabad Police, Jail requirement and to enhance the capability of Islamabad police.