Tue March 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Inquiry demanded

Inquiry demanded

TOBA TEK SINGH: The DBA members have demanded an inquiry into the alleged corruption made during the construction of Toba water supply scheme. It was demanded in a meeting held here on Monday. The meeting presented a resolution in which they stated that defective pipelines were laid from Trimmu Headworks to Toba, which had been broken.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar