Inquiry demanded

TOBA TEK SINGH: The DBA members have demanded an inquiry into the alleged corruption made during the construction of Toba water supply scheme. It was demanded in a meeting held here on Monday. The meeting presented a resolution in which they stated that defective pipelines were laid from Trimmu Headworks to Toba, which had been broken.
