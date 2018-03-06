Tue March 06, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2018

Abducted child recovered

FAISALABAD: A six-year-old child, who was abducted few days ago, was recovered by Dolphin Police on Monday. Musadaq Ali was playing in a street at Chiniot Bazaar when the accused kidnapper had abducted him. Police raided Jhal Chowk and recovered the child after arresting the kidnapper.

