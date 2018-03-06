Abducted child recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A six-year-old child, who was abducted few days ago, was recovered by Dolphin Police on Monday. Musadaq Ali was playing in a street at Chiniot Bazaar when the accused kidnapper had abducted him. Police raided Jhal Chowk and recovered the child after arresting the kidnapper.
