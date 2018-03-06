Woman murdered by in-laws

SIALKOT: A pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her in-laws at Jarwal village on Sunday night. Rimsha had contracted marriage with Abid Hussain some 10 months ago. Later, Abid went to abroad and Rimsha started living with her in-laws. However, the woman and her in-laws developed differences over some domestic issues. On Sunday, Rimsha phoned her family and complained about the misbehavior of her in-laws with her. At this, her uncle Faheem came to see her at her in-laws home but he found that the door of Rimsha’s room was locked from inside. Faheem and others broke the door and found Rimsha dead having blue marks on her throat. Sabzpir police took the body in custody and registered a case against Rimsha’s mother-in-law Kalsoom Bibi, brother-in-law Ali Raza, sister-in-law Azmat Bibi and another person.