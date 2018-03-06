IHC seeks details of amendment to Elections Act 2017

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) while hearing a case regarding amendment to the oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat in Elections Act, 2017 on Monday directed the federal government to provide information that when decision about the Act was taken and by whom?

“Who prepared the draft bill and particulars of the committee consisting parliamentarians/experts/secretaries etc. and who accorded approval of draft bill? On which date the cabinet assented for presentation in the National Assembly and on which date the same was tabled before NA. Whether the bill was carried after some deliberations or without this exercise? Total number of NA members in attendance when bill was tabled and who voted for and against the bill? When this bill was presented before Senate, after approval from National Assembly? Whether any amendment was proposed in draft bill before both houses, if so, by whom and as to whether proposed amendment was carried or not? Particulars of members who favoured the amendment and those who opposed it.

What was the result of proposed amendments? Dates on which final amendment introduced and approved by the Parliament?” The IHC single judge bench of Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui directed Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Arshad Mehmood Kiani to seek this information and also directed secretaries of NA and Senate to cooperate with the DAG and provide details in a sealed envelope.

Dr Aslam Khaki and Babar Awan advocates as amicus curiae assisted the court in this regard. Dr Khaki submitted that the state can take action against those, who, for certain benefits, change their religion or conceal their religious identity. The IHC bench remarked that Mirza Nasir in 1974 had announced that there are two million Qadianis in Pakistan. The court expressed astonishment that according to census statistics in 1998, there were 286,212 Qadianis in Pakistan, whereas according to the recent statistics provided by Nadra, 167,000 persons are registered with the Authority as Qadianis.

It is to be mentioned here that the IHC has requisitioned details of the recent 2017 census from the federal government. However, the DAG had submitted before the court that data is being compiled, and it will be finalised by the end of April this year.

The IHC bench was hearing the petition of Maulana Allah Wasaya, who has challenged amendments in the oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat in Election Act, 2017.

The petitioner has been contending before the court that an amendment was made in EA-2017 regarding oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat and on hue and cry of the entire nation, another amendment to the Act was brought on October 19, 2017 through which sections 7B and 7C of the conduct of General Elections Order, 2002 have been revived, whereas all other laws repealed through Act of October 2, 2017 still remained repealed and through an illusion, effort has been made to satisfy the citizens of Pakistan. The petitioner prayed the court to direct he Ministry of Law and Justice to immediately take all necessary measures for revival of all provisions (which were in existence prior to the promulgation of the Elections Act, 2017) relating to Qadiani group/Lahori group in their entirety with a further direction to the said respondent to ensure that all such provisions have been made part of the primary legislation i.e. the Elections Act, 2017. Further hearing will be today (Tuesday).