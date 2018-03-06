Tue March 06, 2018
Islamabad

March 6, 2018

Workshop on avoiding plagiarism

Rawalpindi: Quality Enhancement Cell at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organised a workshop on ‘Avoiding Plagiarism in Academic Writing’ for M Phil and PhD research scholars, says a press release.

Nosheen Naz, assistant director, Quality Enhancement Cell in her welcome address highlighted the objectives of the workshop and said that we must avoid plagiarism in academic writing. Workshop is to orient the participants about the types of plagiarism and academic integrity and to guide them about writing the research papers while avoiding plagiarism.

Workshop based on two sessions, In first session Dr. Zenab Jehan Focal Person for Anti-Plagiarism Unit, HEC, briefly talk about academic writing, characteristics, its types, Dos and Don’ts. She guided the participants about writing techniques to evade plagiarism and trained on how to quote things while copying a text.

In second session, Dr. Mian Khurram Shehzad Azam, Additional Director, Quality Enhancement Cell said that plagiarism is an academic crime. Further he talks about why should we avoid plagiarism in academic writing and briefly talk about plagiarism spectrum.

