Tue March 06, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2018

Condolence

Islamabad: Dr. Bilal Aslam Sufi (ex-president Pakistan Psychological Association/Head of Lahore Psychologists’ Forum) passed away in Lahore. In this context, prayers were offered in the Department of Psychology, International Islamic University, Islamabad in which heart-felt sympathies were extended to the bereaved family.

Prof. Dr. Tahir Khalily, director of Academics and Chairman, Department of Psychology, IIU in his condolence message appreciated the efforts of Dr. Bilal Aslam Sufi for promotion of Psychology in Pakistan.

