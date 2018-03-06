tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Dr. Bilal Aslam Sufi (ex-president Pakistan Psychological Association/Head of Lahore Psychologists’ Forum) passed away in Lahore. In this context, prayers were offered in the Department of Psychology, International Islamic University, Islamabad in which heart-felt sympathies were extended to the bereaved family.
Prof. Dr. Tahir Khalily, director of Academics and Chairman, Department of Psychology, IIU in his condolence message appreciated the efforts of Dr. Bilal Aslam Sufi for promotion of Psychology in Pakistan.
