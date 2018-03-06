NUML holds blood donation camp

Islamabad: A large number of students, faculty and staff members gathered here on Monday to the blood donation camp at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) to donate blood for thalaessemia and other patient.

NUML Director Administration Brig (r) Zia ul Hassan Sahi along with Dr Amina and Director Student Affairs Nazir Ahmed visited the blood donation camp, a news release said.

The donation camp was arranged by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and donation drive drew a huge response from the students, faculty members and staff and especially girls who turned up to donate blood for children suffering from thalassemia and other patients.