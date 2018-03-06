AIOU extends admission date

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will accept new admissions till March 30, without late fee, it was announced on Monday.

The last date for enrolment of new admissions has been extended to accommodate the aspiring students. The facility is available for all the University’s programs from Matric to PhD level. The decision to this effect was taken by Vice-Chancellor, Dr Shahid Siddiqui on the demand of prospective applicants and to facilitate the continuing students.

There was an overwhelming rush of aspiring students on Monday here at the University’s main campus and the 44 regional offices across the country seeking admissions, as earlier it was the last date for the purpose.