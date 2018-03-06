Chemists, druggists observe strike

Rawalpindi: Majority of pharmacies and medical stores kept their shutters down to protest against amendments to the Drug Act. A large number of people protested against amendments to the Drug Act and blocked Murree Road on Monday.

The protesters carrying banners and placards in their hands raised anti-government slogans. While marching on Murree Road they blocked traffic. On reaching Rawalpindi Press Club the speakers addressed the gathering on the occasion. A heavy contingent of police were present to control the situation.

President of Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association (Rawalpindi Chapter), Arshad Mehmood Awan told newsmen that all factories and medical stores would remain closed and the protest would continue till withdrawal of the ‘cruel’ changes made in the 1976 Drug Act. If Punjab government fails to resolve their issues, they would come on roads along with their families, he warned.

According to amendments to the Drug Act, seller of substandard medicines will get punishment of five-year jail with Rs1 million fine, seller of fake medicine will undergo five-year imprisonment with fine of Rs50 million. While those found selling medicines without licence will get 10-year jail and will be fined Rs100 million.

Some of the medical stores remained open in different localities but they were selling medicines in fear and panic. Talking to ‘The News’ Muhammad Mukhtar Abbasi, a relative of a patient said that my mother was admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital. “I want to buy some necessary medicines but could not do so due to strike,” he denounced.