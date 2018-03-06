GCU alumni reunion

LAHORE: The alumni reunion of Government College University Political Science Department (GCU-PSD) was held here on Sunday evening.

The reunion was marked by a musical performance of a little Chinese girl, Lee Jai, who mesmerised the audience by singing national songs of Pakistan in Urdu language. Noted singer Mughira Ahmad also sang old classics

In his presidential address, Punjab Minister Mian Atta Muhammad Khan Maneka, an alumnus of the department, shared some of the golden memories of his college days, saying teachers in their times nurtured the holistic self of the Ravians more than the typical business of teaching.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said the university’s Political Science Department was thriving in research, adding the department produced as many as five PhDs this year, besides establishing active linkages with the Chinese and German universities. Prof Shah also said alumni associations played a vital role in development of any educational institution and all the departments of GCU must motivate their alumni in this regard.

Political Science Department Chairman Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt said GCU had strongest alumni in the country, which had always played an active role in protection and development of their alma mater. Old Ravians Union (ORU) President Kazi Afaq Hossain also addressed the reunion gala.