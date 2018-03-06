Women leadership training opens

LAHORE: Opening ceremony of Young Women Leaders’ Network under the project “Generating data to advance women’s social and economic well-being in Pakistan” by Punjab Commission on the Status of Women was held at Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore.

Young Women Leaders’ Network is a component of the aforementioned project through which young woman leaders from selected colleges in each of the 36 districts of Punjab is formed to promote their talent and leadership potential and to engage them in awareness raising activities in their communities at district level.

Ms Hameeda Waheed-ud-Din, Minister for Women Development Department inaugurated the leadership training programme. The three-day training is going to be held in Lahore for selected female students from all over Punjab. The minister appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women to involve youths for awareness raising in the community.

Punjab Commission on the Status of Women chairperson Fauzia Viqar spoke about the social and economic issues of women. She said women play a significant role in nation building. Educated mothers raise well aware nations. She quoted Jinnah’s 1944 speech, “no nation can rise if the women are not standing side by side with men.

Dr Shehla Javed Akram, Founder President WCCI, said dropout rate of children of working women is less as compared to women who stay at home. She quoted "Women are born leaders”. Shazia Sarwar gave an overview on laws regarding women. Ammara Awais, Director Student Affairs at a private university, said that being empowered means to lead own life according to their own will.