UVAS course

LAHORE: The Department of Microbiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with Royal Veterinary Collage London organised a weeklong international training course on “Poultry Viral Diagnostics” which started here on Monday.

According to a press release, Dr Mustafa Kamal and UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha co-chaired the inaugural ceremony of the course while Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Chairman Department of Microbiology Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub and academicians and researchers from public and private organisations, students and experts from different countries were present on the occasion.