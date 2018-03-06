UVAS course

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Department of Microbiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with Royal Veterinary Collage London organised a weeklong international training course on “Poultry Viral Diagnostics” which started here on Monday.
According to a press release, Dr Mustafa Kamal and UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha co-chaired the inaugural ceremony of the course while Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Chairman Department of Microbiology Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub and academicians and researchers from public and private organisations, students and experts from different countries were present on the occasion.
