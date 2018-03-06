Wasa releases documentary

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has released its first ever documentary highlighting the issue of water conservation, how to lodge public complaints and ongoing system upgradation.

The documentary was prepared with the help of Punjab Archaeology Department, said Wasa officials, adding the documentary highlighted the existing infrastructure of water supply and drainage system of Lahore. Wasa’s toll-free number 1334 was also mentioned in the documentary and citizens were told to call on this number for immediate and speedy response to their complaints regarding drinking water and drainage issues.

The documentary also highlighted significance of clean drinking water and informed the citizens that 97 percent water samples collected from agency’s tube-wells were cleared and didn’t contain any major contamination, including arsenic.

Facilities provided by the present management regarding billing issues and changes done in revenue department were also highlighted in the documentary. It also focused on the completed, ongoing and future projects of Wasa, including the upcoming mega projects like six waste water treatment plants and surface water treatment plants.