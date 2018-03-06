LHC seeks Zainab case record

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court division bench on Monday summoned case record and a report from superintendent of Kot Lakhpat Jail on a jail appeal of Imran Ali against his conviction in rape and murder case of seven-year old Zainab of Kasur.

Haji Amin Ansari, father of the victim girl, was present in the court along with his counsel when the bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan took up the appeal of the condemned prisoner. Appearance of a convict before courts is not necessary in appeal proceedings.

The bench adjourned hearing until March 12, directing the jail’s superintendent to present record of the case. In his jail appeal, Imran Ali pleaded that he confessed to his crime and saved the precious time of the trial court. He said in developed countries the courts treat criminals with leniency if they make confession. However, he pleaded that the trial court did not show leniency in his case despite the confession. The condemned prisoner urged the court to set aside his death penalty and also commute other sentence.

Talking to media, Amin Ansari expressed his dissatisfaction with police investigation and complained that justice had not been done in the case. He said he made two telephone calls to Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar but his staff did not get him through to him. It is to mention that the chief justice during final hearing of suo motu against Zainab’s murder case had asked Amin Ansari to feel free to call him in case of any complaint.