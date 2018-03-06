10,000kg spurious spices seized

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a spice factory and confiscated around 10,000 kilogram adulterated salt and spices from spot during a raid in the Badami Bagh area Monday.

On the tip-off PFA vigilance cell, PFA Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider along with the Authority team raided a factory and caught red-handed workers who were found preparing adulterated products.

She said the PFA’s watchdogs have seized 400 sacks of different essential commodities like salt and peppers. She said that around 900kg substandard and unhygienic non-food grade colour, artificial sugar (sweetness-mathas) and other adulterated products were also seized.

Mono Sodium Glutamate (MSG) was also being used in preparing spices which is strictly forbidden as per Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2017, she said. PFA Additional DG (Operations) said that spices were being packed after changing the expiry dates which is a criminal act.

She said that use of substandard and adulterated food products are injurious to health and citizens should purchase products from trustworthy place. CPEC: Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) and Department of Political Science organised a seminar on “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Significance of Gwadar Port”.

According to a press release, Brig (retd) Nadir Mir was the keynote speaker while Director CSAS Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, Dr Abdul Majid, faculty members, MPhil/PhD scholars and students were also present on the occasion.

Nadir Mir said Gwadar was the game changer and future of Pakistan which would transform the destiny of Balochistan and all of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan would have a great geopolitical and geo-economic leverage with China, Russia, Central Asia, Gulf States and many other regions of the world. He said additionally, Gwadar would cement the bond of Pakistan with West Asia and Central Asia besides China. He said Pakistan’s geo-strategy would be multi-regional.

He also said while the existential threat and main adversary would remain with India, yet Pakistan would emerge as a player in many regions of the world. He said previously Pakistan’s economy was aid based.

He said in order to make it independent economically; Pakistan’s geography must be utilised. He said Pakistan was going to be direct beneficiary of the CPEC and 60 to 70 countries of the world would be dependent on Pakistan’s geography for transit-trade route.