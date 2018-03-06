Protesters defy curfew as Indian troops kill six in IHK

SRINAGAR: Police fired tear gas when thousands defied a curfew in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and took to the streets on Monday in protest at the killing by soldiers of six people, including four alleged civilians.

Indian authorities had shut schools and suspended internet services as tension mounted over the shooting of apparent civilians at a military checkpoint in southern Kashmir. But thousands of demonstrators still clashed with the police and troops across the territory, one police officer said. Tear gas was fired to disperse crowds who defied an official order to stay indoors, he added.

There were no initial reports of injuries. The unrest was triggered by the shooting of four people in the Shopian district on Sunday evening when soldiers exchanged gunfire with a suspected militant at a checkpoint.

The alleged shooter was killed and a weapon found at the scene, army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. Three others were found dead in a car some distance away. The army described them as accomplices but police were investigating this claim.

Police later found another apparent civilian dead in a separate car. A sixth victim found on Monday was identified by police as a suspected militant but no weapon was found on his person.

The shootings sparked an outpouring of anger among the locals, who said the civilians were non-combatants. An alliance of separatist groups resisting the Indian rule called for widespread protests.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufi said she was "deeply distressed by more deaths of civilians caught in the crossfire" as demonstrators took to the streets. Civilians often break curfews to rally whenever militants are killed, hurling stones and chanting anti-India slogans.