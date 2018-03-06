People, PML-N have one narrative: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday said consecutive decisions against him were nothing but 'Sika Shahi' adding that the PML-N and people’s narrative was the same.

Speaking to the media outside the accountability court, he said no one could deprive the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) of its election symbol. “However hard they may try to suppress us, the people of Pakistan will support us even more,” he said.

Talking about the PML-N’s victory in the Senate election and Sargodha by-election, Nawaz said these political developments were an eye-opener for those out to suppress them. “People are realising that our principled stance is right, and they are supporting us for the sanctity of vote. They are resorting to a revolt, as they are not cattle. They elect their prime minister but four to five people kick him out and that too without any reason.” Nawaz said neither he had murdered anyone nor was he god father but they removed him from power. The people of Pakistan, he said, will never tolerate this and they will resist this tyranny.

“Anyone who can’t resist tyranny is a tyrant himself. This will not go any further. This is a country of 22 million people. This is my country, this is your country and this country in not for a dictator who could impose his own will upon the masses.

We are braving all the hardships and sparing no sacrifice. Now the time has come where they have to decide the period of my disqualification. First they put me out of government and then they took away my party presidency. They have disqualified me but I stand qualified in the eyes of the people. They have faith in my leadership,” Sharif said.

He said nobody had accepted his disqualification adding that they would have accepted it if it had any justification. He lamented the role of money in the Senate election and said this should not have happened.

“There is a need to change this system and to bury it once and for all. In the past, it was also a practice but this time it happened more radically and more openly. With that we wereeven deprived of our election symbol and our senators contested without the party's election symbol which is a grave injustice,” Nawaz said.

Without election symbol, he said, it was quite difficult for the voters to recognise their party candidates. One of our candidates also secured victory in Sargodha by-elections by a margin of 20,000 votes on the election symbol of a pick-up.

He said 70 years had gone by but the next 70 years should not be like that. “I am braving hardships and the people are supporting me, for which I am grateful,” he said. Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz congratulated the PML-N KP President Ameer Muqam for winning two Senate seats from the province.

COURT PROCEEDINGS: Meanwhile, legal counsel for Nawaz Sharif Khawaja Haris Ahmed completed the cross-examination of prosecution witness Rao Abdul Hannan, who is visa consular at the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Haris pointed out discrepancies in the documents submitted by Hannan.

Recording statement in the Flagship corruption reference, he said a NAB investigation officer (IO) Muhammad Kamran came to his office on Jan 24, 2018 and demanded record from the British authorities of off-shore companies.

The record had arrived at the Pakistan High Commission in London and was delivered to the officer. Hannan told the NAB investigation officer that the record needed to be notarised or legalised by the Foreign & Common Wealth Office.

The record contained a list of companies’ directors and details of balance.

“After the record was notarised, I attested the documents,” Abdul Hannan said.

ISHAQ DAR CASE: In the supplementary corruption reference against Ishaq Dar, copies of reference were provided to three co-accused — National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood and Syed Mansoor Raza Rizvi.

The court will indict the three on March 12.

The NAB filed a supplementary reference against Ishaq Dar and three others on Feb 26 saying that the co-accused aided and abetted Dar in accumulation of wealth beyond known sources of income.

In the main reference, the NAB has alleged that there’s 91 times increase in the assets of Dar from 1991.

The supplementary reference said through investigation it was established that Ishaq Dar with the aid, abetment and assistance of Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood and Syed Mansoor Raza Rizvi obtained illegal pecuniary advantages amounting to Rs482,848,648 and US $4,060,985 for himself and his dependents through corrupt, dishonest and illegal means by opening bank accounts which had not been explained either by the accused or his dependents.

The NAB said the investigation officer had submitted the supplementary investigation report that may be read as an integral part of the reference.

The supplementary reference says that Dar had refused to answer the questions asked by the NAB and thus he was involved in the offences of corruption and corrupt practices defined in Sections 9(a)(iv), 9(a)(v) and (xii) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999. The offences are punishable under Section 10 of NAO and schedule thereto.