Sharifs, Saifullahs, Zulfi Bukhari, Khattak and Anusha to face NAB inquiries

ISLAMABAD: The NAB Executive Board on Monday approved new inquires against ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Kulsum Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in new cases and filing of three supplementary references against Nawaz Sharif.

The board met here with Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in the chair. The supplementary references pertain to the Azizia Steel Mill, Hill Metal case, Sharifs Avenfield property and 15 offshore companies, including the Flagship Investments.

The executive board also approved an inquiry against the owners of Chaudhry Sugar Mills, Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Kulsum Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Safdar and others in M/s Chaudhry Sugar Mills for allegedly having assets beyond known source of income.

The board also approved an inquiry against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for allowing illegal use of a helicopter by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan, causing losses to the state kitty.

It also approved an inquiry against the KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak and chief secretary Khalid Pervez for alleged corruption and misuse of authority in lease of 275 acres of government forest land in Malam Jabba to Samson Groups of Companies. The come under the radar of the NAB, as the executive board also approved an inquiry against Senator Usman Saifullah of PPP and family members Anwar Saifullah and Salim Saifullah for allegedly owning 34 offshore companies and also against Bashir Daud, Mariyam Daud and others whose names were also revealed in the PanamaLeaks for owning offshore companies.

The names of these companies had also been revealed in the Panama scandal. Inquiries against Paragon City Pvt Ltd and its management were also approved by the executive board for alleged cheating and fraud.

Inquiries were also approved against the Port Qasim Authority, Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan Steel Mills, NTS and KDA. The board also approved another inquiry against ex-finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar for allegedly amassing assets beyond known sources of income.

An inquiry was also approved against Minister of State for Information Technology Ms Anusha Rehman and ex-chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Dr Ismail Shah for allegedly awarding a contract of Next Generation Mobile Services (NGSMA).

The board approved an inquiry against Zulfi Bukhari, a close friend of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who owns 15 offshore companies and also for having assets beyond known sources of income.

The executive board also approved an inquiry against the Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Fazaldad Abbas, Masroor Anwar and others on the complaint of State Bank of Pakistan for suspicious transactions.

The board also approved an inquiry against Ex-DG Lahore Development Authority Ahad Cheema and others for misuse of authority, corruption and corrupt practices. An inquiry was approved against ex-managing director of Port Qasim Authority Abdul Sattar Dero and others for owning an offshore company.

The board approved an inquiry against the officials of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Pakistan Steel Mills for allegedly disconnecting gas supply to the mills causing a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

An inquiry was also approved against the management of Pakistan Steel Mills for alleged withdrawal of provident funds and gratuity from the employees’ funds causing a loss of Rs7.5 billion to the national exchequer.

The executive board approved investigation against Yasir Afandi, Line Manager Shell Pakistan Limited, Chairman/Director Messers Aerolube Private Limited, Arshad Jalil and others for selling defence quota aviation fuel to open market inflicting Rs2,370 million loss on the national exchequer.

Investigations were also approved against former DG Quetta Development Authority Noor Ahmed Pirkani and others for illegal allotment of plots and China cutting of Chilten Housing Scheme, Quetta.

The EB, NAB authorized investigations against former provincial food minister Balochistan Azhar Hussain and others for alleged corruption causing Rs211.848 million loss to national kitty in the purchase of wheat in Pishin.

The board also approved an inquiry against Maqsood Ahmed, the owner of Maqsood & Company, and others for having assets beyond known sources of income.

The board accorded approval for an inquiry against KDA officers and others for allegedly changing welfare plots into residential and commercial plots, inflicting billion of rupee losses on the national exchequer.