Tue March 06, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2018

Ammad Fareed out of Malaysian Tour No6

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ammad Fareed failed to reach the main round of the $10,000 Malaysian Tour No6 at Bukit Jalil National Squash Centre, Kuala Lumpur, on Monday. After beating Julian Joshua of Malaysia 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7 in the first qualifying round, he lost to Abdullah Al Muzzayen of Kuwait 9-11, 12-14, 11-7, 10-12 in 55 minutes in the final qualifying round. Pakistan’s Asim Khan is drawn against second seed Rex Hedrick of Australia and Tayyab Aslam is up against fourth seed Syafiq Kamal of Malaysia in the main round.

