Mickelson ends drought with WGC Mexico playoff triumph

MEXICO CITY: Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson seized his first title in nearly five years on Sunday as he edged Justin Thomas in a playoff to win the WGC Mexico Championship.

Mickelson, who hadn’t won since his victory at the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013, parred the first playoff hole, the par-three 17th at Club de Golf Chapultepec, where Thomas missed the green and was unable to get up and down for par.

“It’s been a tough go the last four years, not playing my best,” Mickelson said. “But to have the believe that I was going to get there and finally break through and do it feels incredible.The 24-year-old Thomas made six birdies and holed out from the fairway for an eagle at the 18th for a closing seven-under 64 that put him atop the leaderboard on 16-under 268.

With Thomas in the clubhouse with a two-stroke lead, Mickelson birdied 15 and 16 to reach 16-under and parred the last two-holes to cap a 66 and force the decider.England’s Tyrrell Hatton was 16-under through 17 holes, but bogeyed the last to miss the playoff.

His 67 left him tied for third on 269 with Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello (67).Mickelson had sounded a confident note when he finished the third round two shots off the 54-hole lead of India’s Shubhankar Sharma.

He opened with back-to-back birdies, and after a three-putt bogey at the third birdied the fourth and sixth, adding another birdie at the 10th to hold sole possession of the lead on 15-under.

He gave a stroke back at the 11th, however, where his second shot ended up in the undergrowth between ivy-covered trees.When Thomas produced his finishing eagle it looked like, once again, Mickelson would miss out on a trip to the winner’s circle.But a birdie at the par-five 15th and a birdie at 16 — where he rolled in a 19-foot putt — kept his chances alive.