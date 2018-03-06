Man City too good for cautious Chelsea

MANCHESTER: Manchester City’s relentless run towards the Premier League title continued as they opened up an 18-point lead by inflicting more damage on Chelsea’s chances of a top-four finish with a 1-0 home win on Sunday.

Bernardo Silva scored the only goal of the match 35 seconds into the second half at the Etihad Stadium when he prodded home at the back post from David Silva’s low cross. Chelsea’s fourth defeat in five league games left Antonio Conte’s reigning English title-holders five points adrift of the Champions League places.

And the Italian’s negative approach will come under scrutiny after he again opted to start without a recognised centre-forward by leaving Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud on the bench.Leroy Sane was the inspiration for much of City’s best attacking play. He created the hosts’ first big chance 21 minutes in when he slalomed past three Chelsea defenders before feeding Bernardo Silva.

City were fortunate to escape moments later, though, when Oleksandr Zinchenko wiped out Victor Moses with a wild lunge that could easily have drawn a red rather than a yellow card from referee Michael Oliver.

So anonymous were Chelsea as an attacking threat that their own fans sarcastically cheered when a rare foray forward earned a corner just before the break.However, Conte’s contain and counter-attack game plan was undone within a minute of the second period when Sergio Aguero’s reverse pass picked out David Silva and his namesake Bernardo knocked the ball into the ground and over the helpless Thibaut Courtois for his seventh goal of the season.