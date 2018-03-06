PSL final in Karachi, nowhere else: Sethi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) final will be held in Karachi and if it doesn’t happen in Karachi then it won’t be held anywhere else, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has said.

“My response will not change due to persistent questioning. The final of PSL will be held in Karachi and if it is not held in Karachi then it will not be held anywhere else,” said Sethi while speaking to media here at National Stadium on Monday.

He had returned from the UAE last night and was in Karachi to inspect the progress of work at National Stadium for the PSL final, scheduled to be held on March 25.Repair and renovation is under way at the stadium. It had been reported that the work was not progressing as scheduled and might not be completed in time.

However, Sethi said that the work would be completed at the most by March 15.He criticised previous PCB chiefs, saying they even failed to prepare for the return of international cricket to Pakistan.