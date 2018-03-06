Aussies wrap up first: Test as Warner, De Kock bust-up probed

DURBAN, South Africa: Australia wrapped up a 118-run win on the fifth day of the first Test against South Africa on Monday but the result is likely to be overshadowed by an ugly bust-up between David Warner and Quinton de Kock.

It took Australia 18 minutes and 22 balls to claim the last South African wicket when De Kock swung across the line and was leg before wicket to Josh Hazlewood for 83.South Africa were bowled out for 298, adding five runs to their overnight total of 293 for nine

The win gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.Just before the rapid conclusion of the match, however, video footage emerged showing Aussie firebrand Warner pointing and directing a verbal barrage at De Kock during Sunday’s play at Kingsmead before he was restrained and pulled away by his teammates.

The incident reportedly took place as the players were returning to their dressing rooms at tea.“CA (Cricket Australia) is aware of reports of an incident between players in Durban,” a Cricket Australia spokesman said in a statement.

“CA is working to establish the facts of what has occurred and will not be commenting further until that has been done.”The Australians had earlier been criticised for their ebullient celebration of the dramatic run-out of Proteas’ star batsman AB de Villiers.

De Villiers was run out for nought after being involved in a mix-up with opening batsman Aiden Markram, with Warner playing a key fielding role in securing the crucial wicket.The vice-captain then led ecstatic celebrations with his teammates as Nathan Lyon, who had knocked off the bails, dropped the ball towards a sprawled De Villiers as he ran over to join them.

Australia won toss

Australia 1st Innings 351 all-out (M Marsh 96; K Maharaj 5-123)

South Africa 1st Innings 162 all-out (De Villiers* 71; M Starc 5-34)

Australia 2nd Innings 227 all-out (C Bancroft 53; K Maharaj 4-102)

South Africa 2nd Innings

A K Markram c Paine b Marsh 143

D Elgar c Paine b Starc 9

H M Amla lbw b Hazlewood 8

A B de Villiers run out 0

*F du Plessis b Cummins 4

T B de Bruyn c Paine b Hazlewood 36

†Q de Kock lbw b Hazlewood 83

V D Philander c Paine b Starc 6

K A Maharaj b Starc 0

K Rabada b Starc 0

M Morkel not out 3

Extras (b 2, lb 3, nb 1) 6

Total (all-out; 92.4 Overs) 298

Fall: 1-29, 2-39, 3-39, 4-49, 5-136, 6-283, 7-290, 8-290, 9-290, 10-298

Bowling: Starc 18-2-75-4; Hazlewood 15.4-2-61-3; Lyon 32-7-86-0; Cummins 15-3-47-1; Marsh 7-2-21-1; Smith 5-3-3-0

Result: Australia won by 118 runs

Series: Australia lead the 4-match series by 1-0

Man of the Match: M Starc (Australias)

Umpires: K Dharmasena (Sri Lanka) and S Ravi (India). TV Umpires: C Gaffaney (New Zealand). Match Referee: J Crowe (New Zealand)