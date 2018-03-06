Ronchi lifts United to HBL PSL win against Kings

SHARJAH: Luke Ronchi on Sunday night made high-flying Karachi Kings bite the dust for the first time in HBL Pakistan Super League this season when he hammered a whirlwind 71 to lead Islamabad United to an emphatic eight-wicket win at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Kings must have thought they had put enough on the board when fifties from Khurram Manzoor (51) and Babar Azam (55) enabled them to post 156-2 but Ronchi together with JP Dumminy made short work of the run-chase to give United an important victory.

Previously unimpressive in the contest, the 36-year-old New Zealand star return to form as he raced to 71 from just 37 balls with the help of ten fours and three sixes.

Ronchi’s blitz in the Powerplay took a slow pitch out of the equation after Karachi Kings had huffed and heaved their way to 154, a total that appeared competitive during the innings break. Duminy, who opened with Ronchi, made use of the release in pressure with an unbeaten 43.

Islamabad had put Karachi in and were rewarded early when Mohammad Sami burst through Joe Denly’s defences. What followed was a 101-run partnership between Khurram and Babar for the second wicket. The pair looked content with offering the full face of the bat through most of the innings as balls barely rose above knee height off the surface. Although their stand didn’t blatantly hurt Islamabad through it’s scoring rate — largely hovering around run-a-ball before an unavoidable push — it set up a slog-overs finish that saw Mohammad Rizwan make a whirlwind 21 off 9 in the face of regular wickets to lift them to 153 for 6.

Most of Islamabad’s bowlers had economy rates of under six per over through Karachi’s innings, but Faheem Ashraf was the only one who managed to come through with his figures intact. The fast bowler came on as Karachi were looking to accelerate — Azam had stepped out to launch Shadab Khan straight over his head to mark the start of this phase — and managed to remove and imperious looking Manzoor and the dangerous Colin Ingram, before capping it off by ending Imad Wasim’s fledgling cameo. He finished with 3 for 23 in his four overs.

Karachi still managed to make 82 off their last eight overs and had the table-toppers had the momentum at the halfway stage. Considering how the pitch had played all evening, they even seemed to have edged ahead with a 150-plus score. But Ronchi’s 71 undid all of that.

Ronchi brought out a collection of classy leg side pick-ups as he blazed away at the start. The best of them came halfway through the fifth over, when he clipped Usman Khan over deep square with ease. Granted that it was a full ball on his pads, but Ronchi did stunningly to connect on the shot without any foot movement. It was all wrist to set the precedent - he was rewarded with another on the pads later in the over and picked the same area once more.

Islamabad’s win lifted them out of the bottom two and put them in the top-four cluster who all have three wins each now. Karachi registered their first loss, but their point from the abandoned game keeps them tied at the top of the table with Multan Sultans. —with inputs from agencies

Islamabad United won toss

Karachi Kings

Khurram Manzoor c Sahibzada b Faheem 51

J L Denly b Sami 4

Babar Azam c Asif b Hussain 55

C A Ingram c Ronchi b Faheem 1

R S Bopara run out 8

*Imad Wasim b Faheem 10

†M Rizwan not out 21

M Irfan(4) not out 1

Extras (lb 1, w 1) 2

Total (6 wickets; 20 Overs) 153

Did not bat: M Amir, Usman Khan, T S Mills

Fall: 1-6, 2-107, 3-110, 4-118, 5-126, 6-138

Bowling: Patel 4-0-32-0; Sami 4-0-38-1; Faheem 4-0-23-3; Shadab 4-0-25-0; Hussain 4-0-34-1

Islamabad United

J P Duminy not out 43

†L Ronchi c & b Irfan 71

Hussain Talat b Amir 8

Asif Ali not out 26

Extras (lb 6, w 2) 8

Total (2 wickets; 17.2 Overs) 156

Did not bat: Sahibzada Farhan, *Misbah-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, A D Russell, M Sami, S R Patel

Fall: 1-104, 2-117

Bowling: Imad 3.2-0-23-0; Amir 3-0-31-1; Usman 3-0-30-0; Mills 4-0-39-0; Bopara 1-0-11-0; Irfan(4) 3-0-16-1

Result: Islamabad United won by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: L Ronchi (Islamabad United)

Umpires: T Robinson (England) and Aleem Dar (Pakistan). TV Umpires: Ahmed Shahab (Pakistan). Match Referee: R Mahanama (Sri Lanka)