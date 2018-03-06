Punjab Food Authority

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a spice factory and confiscated around 10,000 kilogram adulterated salt and spices from spot during a raid in the Badami Bagh area Monday. PFA Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider along with the Authority team raided a factory and caught red-handed workers who were found preparing adulterated products. She said the PFA’s watchdogs have seized 400 sacks of different essential commodities like salt and peppers.