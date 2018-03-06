Tue March 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

March 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Punjab Food Authority

Punjab Food Authority

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a spice factory and confiscated around 10,000 kilogram adulterated salt and spices from spot during a raid in the Badami Bagh area Monday. PFA Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider along with the Authority team raided a factory and caught red-handed workers who were found preparing adulterated products. She said the PFA’s watchdogs have seized 400 sacks of different essential commodities like salt and peppers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar