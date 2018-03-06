Tue March 06, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2018

YDA announces charter of demands

Islamabad: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) has expressed serious reservations over the ‘unwarranted interference’ of the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) in the affairs of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU). In a protest gathering convened at the PIMS here Monday, YDA members announced their charter of demands in the presence of the media.

The YDA demanded of the government to immediately issue the notification for separation of SZABMU from PIMS; to expedite the appointment of the medical university’s permanent vice chancellor, registrar, and controller for exams; and to halt the undue interference of the Ministry of CADD in the affairs of SZABU.

