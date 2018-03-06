Green Pakistan programme planting 700 saplings at D-Chowk

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan planted a sapling at D-Chowk at front of parliament lodges and launched green Pakistan program planting 700 trees under the directions of Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change. He said the plantation campaign was started in month of February and we have organised various activities, said a press release here on Monday.

He further added the most successful activity that is going on is ‘Ghar Ghar Aik Shajar’ in which volunteer students are going from door to door and distributing plants. In this regard they have covered 5000 homes in Islamabad already.

Their target is to reach 10,000 homes in Islamabad. He further said that in Pakistan democracy and plantation both survive with great difficulty. This plantation was conducted on the instruction of senate standing committee held on February 27, 2018. The committee members were demanded to plant trees at parliament lodges under Green Pakistan Programme.