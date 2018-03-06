30 female humanitarian responders trained

Islamabad: Thirty female humanitarian responders will be participating in a weeklong first response training launched Friday exclusively to enable these women workers to assume leadership roles in humanitarian efforts.



A collaborative venture involving Oxfam, the National Humanitarian Forum (NHN) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), this is the first in a series of trainings to be conducted to train female mid-management professionals from national and local NGOs and local government departments across Pakistan in disaster response preparedness.

Titled ‘Preparing Women for Leadership roles in Humanitarian Response,’ the event was attended by Oxfam’s Country Director Mohammed Qazilbash, Chairperson NHN Mohammed Imad, and CEO SPO Saleem Malik.

The launch also marked Oxfam’s part in the ‘Grand Bargain,’ an agreement between more than 30 of the biggest donors and aid providers, which aims to get more means into the hands of people in need. It is essentially a ‘Grand Bargain on efficiency’ between donors and humanitarian organizations to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of humanitarian action.

Addressing the participants, Qazilbash said, “Oxfam gives emphasis on recognizing and ensuring the rights of women. We promote women’s engagement as leaders in times of emergency, so that their voices are heard directly at all levels of decision-making. These trainings will provide women with knowledge on women’s rights, leadership skills and disaster preparedness so that they are better equipped to lead their communities and know their rights in times of a humanitarian crisis.”

Women bring vital skills, resources and experience to humanitarian response. They are among the first responders to a crisis, taking risks and playing critical roles in the survival of families and communities. Women are often responsible for the care and emotional rebuilding of communities in the aftermath of a crisis and they often have strong local knowledge and links with others in the area where they live, which is a critical resource during humanitarian response.

While talking about the need to engage women as humanitarian leaders, Mohammed Imad said, “Behind every successful man there is a woman, and there are centuries of wisdom behind such quotes. We hope to advance women’s leadership in emergencies so that these leaders encourage other women to join the field of humanitarian work.”