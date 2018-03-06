Defamation suit: Imran’s lawyer questions court’s authority

LAHORE: A local court on Monday sought more arguments from the lawyer of PTI chairman Imran Khan against the Rs10 billion damages suit filed by Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif against the former.

Earlier, Sajid Munawar Qureshi appeared on behalf of Imran and told the court that lead counsel Babar Awan was not available due to his appearance before Supreme Court in Islamabad.

Qureshi advanced his arguments and challenged the court’s jurisdiction to hear the suit on territorial grounds. He argued that the press conference of the PTI’s chief, assailed by the chief minister, was held in Islamabad and the court of Lahore lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

Muhammad Jahanzeb Advocate argued on behalf of Shahbaz and said the PTI’s chief had been employing tactics to delay the proceedings. He said under the law, the court was bound to decide a damages suit within 90 days, whereas more than six months had passed in the instant case. Additional District and Sessions Judge Shabana Risalat adjourned further

hearing till March 24 and directed Imran’s counsel to come up with more arguments on the jurisdiction of the case. In the damages suit, Shahbaz said that Imran levelled baseless allegations of offering the latter Rs 10 billion through a common friend for withdrawing the Panama Papers case. The chief minister sought a decree for recovery of Rs 10billion as compensation from the PTI’s chief for the defamatory content.