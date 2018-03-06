Punjab Assembly session: Quorum mars PA pre-budget session

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly couldn’t initiate the pre-budget debate after it failed to meet quorum on Monday due to the lackluster response of members across the divide.

The PA session, which began with a delay of nearly 45 minutes with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, held question hour session related to mines and minerals as well colonies. However, soon after the Speaker had announced beginning of the pre-budget session, an Opposition MPA Dr Murad Raas pointed out quorum which was found insufficient.

For more than half an hour, the bells were rung and proceedings were initiated but the PA was unable to meet the quorum after which the Speaker adjourned the session.

Treasury members slammed Opposition for pointing out quorum over an important pre-budget session during which the Opposition leader had to deliver the opening speech. Provincial Minister Chaudhry Sher Ali Khan while talking to The News stated that it was the day when Opposition had to begin the pre-budget discussion but rather than showing interest, it pointed out quorum.

This is noteworthy that Rana Arshad, the chief whip of the PML-N once again looked helpless as he was unable to ensure proper attendance of his own party members in the House. ‘Who voted against the party line during the Senate polls remained the most striking question amongst the treasury legislators on Monday. Just a couple of days ago, the PML-N, despite possessing major strenghth in the House and a split Opposition lost one of its stalwart, Zubair Gull who received 10 votes lesser than expected.Besides, the victory of Chaudhry Sarwar as well as 26 votes secured by the PPP candidate Nawab Shehzad Ali Khan, whereas PPP’s total strength in the House is merely eight also gave rise to doubts in the ruling party cadres who are slamming Opposition for carrying out horse-trading.