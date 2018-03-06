NAO crops up as Cheema remanded in NAB custody again

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) uniquely figures among Pakistan’s laws that provides for remand of an arrested accused for a maximum period of 90 days.

This draconian nature of the NAO cropped up once again when Ahad Cheema, known as a doer and for his efficiency, enjoying a good reputation, was remanded to the NAB custody by a Lahore court after the expiry of his previous 11-day detention for investigation by the anti-graft watchdog.

Only the Pakistan Protection Act (PPA), which was framed in 2014 in extraordinary circumstances of terrorism, spells out 120-day detention of a person apprehended under it. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Dr Asim Hussain was one of the prominent politicians, who faced such a huge incarceration as per the PPA, apart from terrorists.

No other Pakistani law, not even the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), prescribes such an extended period of remand for an accused. The maximum remand time under the ATA is 30 days, initially 15 days that can be extended only after satisfying the court up to one month.

One explanation is that NAB has been armed with the dubious facility of 90 days’ custody because of the complex investigation relating to the white collar crime. But it also happens that a long time of incarceration provides an opportunity to the corruption buster to engage in a fishing expedition for evidence through questionable means. In addition, such a lingering period of captivity also at times leads to breaking of the accused, forcing him to make unusual admissions. Former Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar underwent this situation and had to make a confession that he later retracted and which was also recently trashed by the Supreme Court in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

“Since the NAO is the law of the land, it has to be followed not only in the case of Ahad Cheema but all and sundry, who are picked up by NAB on corruption charges,” a constitutional lawyer told The News. “But it is indeed a very protracted period of detention, available to NAB.”

Under the NAO, NAB can’t get physical remand of an accused for 90 days in one go. At one time, the court concerned grants the custody for not more than 15 days that can be subsequently extended up to 90 days with varying periods.

Section 24(d) says where the holder of a public office or any other person accused of an offence is arrested by NAB, it shall, as soon as may be, inform him of the grounds and substance on the basis of which he has been arrested and produce him before, the court within a period of 24 hours of arrest excluding the time necessary for the journey from the place of arrest to the court, and such person shall, having regard to the facts and circumstances of the case, be liable to be detained in the custody of NAB for the purpose of inquiry and investigation for a period not exceeding 90 days, and the court may remand an accused person to custody not exceeding 90 days at a time and for every subsequent remand the court shall record reasons in writing copy of which shall be sent to the high court.

Section 21-E of the ATA is very mild compared to the NAO provision on the question of remand of an accused arrested under it. It says where a person is detained for investigation, the Investigating Officer (IO), within 24 hours of the arrest, excluding the time necessary for the journey form the place of arrest to the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), shall produce the accused before it, and may apply for remand of the accused to police custody or custody of any investigating agency joined in the investigation for which the maximum period allowed may be 15 days: Provided that where an accused cannot within 24 hours be produced before the court, a temporary order for police custody or custody of any other Investigating Agency joined in the investigation not exceeding 24 hours may be obtained from the nearest magistrate for the purposes of producing the accused before the court within that period.

It further says no extension of the time of the remand of the accused in police custody or custody of any other Investigating Agency joined in the investigation shall be allowed, unless it can be shown by the IO, to the satisfaction of the court that further evidence may be available, and the court is satisfied that no bodily harm has been or will be caused to the accused; Provided that the total period of such remand shall not exceed 30 days.